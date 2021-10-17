Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $27.63 Million Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 855.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,111,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785,846 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.22% of Annaly Capital Management worth $27,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,791,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,306,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,522,000 after purchasing an additional 312,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,877,000 after buying an additional 1,560,500 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,488,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,297,000 after buying an additional 347,800 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,722,000 after buying an additional 2,688,642 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NLY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

