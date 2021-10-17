United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $8.30 Million Stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 367,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,064 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $8,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,100,000 after purchasing an additional 127,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,710,000 after purchasing an additional 70,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 9.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after purchasing an additional 69,367 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 73,424 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 402,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis upped their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $798.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.1253 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

