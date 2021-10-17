United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $9.68 Million Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $9,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at $821,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 258,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,090,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FERG stock opened at $145.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.78. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $148.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $1.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

