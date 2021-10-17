Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 34,000 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,061.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.