Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $6.14 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,452 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in General Mills by 0.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 10.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,070 shares of company stock worth $2,917,291 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 53.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.