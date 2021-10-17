Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Seeyond raised its stake in ResMed by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 114,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,222,000 after acquiring an additional 42,321 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

NYSE RMD opened at $255.49 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.70 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

Several analysts have commented on RMD shares. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $434,441.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,959 shares in the company, valued at $36,215,861.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $645,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,777,309.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,410 shares of company stock worth $12,310,233. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.