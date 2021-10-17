Sora Validator Token (VAL) Market Capitalization Achieves $403,883.33

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Sora Validator Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sora Validator Token has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. Sora Validator Token has a market capitalization of $403,883.33 and $21,746.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,878.01 or 1.00084542 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00054480 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00046760 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.30 or 0.00797846 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001669 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Sora Validator Token Coin Profile

Sora Validator Token (CRYPTO:VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 405,610 coins. Sora Validator Token’s official website is sora.org . The official message board for Sora Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor . Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Sora Validator Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora Validator Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sora Validator Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sora Validator Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

