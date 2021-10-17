Gems (GEM) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 17th. Gems has a market cap of $356,184.74 and approximately $2,618.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gems has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00044648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.28 or 0.00207612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00093285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

About Gems

Gems is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

