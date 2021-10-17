Stevard LLC Buys New Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stevard LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,199 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after buying an additional 1,652,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,950,528,000 after buying an additional 868,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,671,921 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,456,125,000 after buying an additional 2,522,485 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $304.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $199.62 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

