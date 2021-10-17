Brokerages Expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Announce $2.65 EPS

Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.69. SBA Communications reported earnings of $2.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year earnings of $10.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.54 to $10.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.08 to $11.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.75.

Shares of SBAC opened at $326.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 136.21 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $369.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,755.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total transaction of $15,507,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,644,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 89.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,998,000 after buying an additional 1,106,695 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after buying an additional 956,026 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 388.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,573,000 after purchasing an additional 543,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SBA Communications by 75.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,757,000 after acquiring an additional 417,168 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,816,000 after buying an additional 402,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

