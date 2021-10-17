RP Investment Advisors LP Makes New $12.75 Million Investment in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,304,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,753,000. Forum Merger IV makes up about 1.7% of RP Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMIV. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the second quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the second quarter worth approximately $3,910,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the second quarter worth approximately $17,735,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the second quarter worth approximately $5,360,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the second quarter worth approximately $4,777,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMIV stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Forum Merger IV Co. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $9.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

