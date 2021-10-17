Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 640,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen raised Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.