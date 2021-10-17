Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,217,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $270.99 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.62 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,505.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $439,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 579,787 shares of company stock worth $151,807,535. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

