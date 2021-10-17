Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 97,500 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 97,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.14% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,100.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,100,000 after buying an additional 2,081,545 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth $17,533,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 31.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,127,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,570,000 after buying an additional 506,012 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,327,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,812,000 after buying an additional 502,450 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,634,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after purchasing an additional 492,659 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

