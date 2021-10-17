Algert Global LLC Cuts Position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 402.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after buying an additional 395,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after buying an additional 285,712 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 554,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,177,000 after buying an additional 277,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after buying an additional 176,421 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVNW. Roth Capital began coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $30.45 on Friday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 40.06%. The business had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

