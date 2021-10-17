Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 380 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.84. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

