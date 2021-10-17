Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Holdings Cut by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,368 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 262.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $212,342,000 after purchasing an additional 892,911 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,068,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,184,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,672,800,000 after purchasing an additional 773,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.62.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $36,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,989 shares of company stock worth $17,984,086 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $171.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.95 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.