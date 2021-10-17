Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 32.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in ONEOK by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 4.7% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 17,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $65.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average of $54.13.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.