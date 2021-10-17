Mackay Shields LLC Sells 7,132 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,132 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $547,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,301,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,384,000 after purchasing an additional 174,933 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 8,395,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,475,000 after purchasing an additional 294,460 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,799,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,799,000 after purchasing an additional 217,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $34.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average of $27.22.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

