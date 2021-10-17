Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $144.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.78. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $152.75.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

