Mackay Shields LLC Sells 4,928 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Fastenal by 52.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens upped their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,850,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 449,012 shares in the company, valued at $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FAST opened at $55.74 on Friday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.12.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.