Mackay Shields LLC Sells 9,186 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,186 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,736.03 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,741.91. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,623.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1,536.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $30.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,661.53.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

