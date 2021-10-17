Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases Shares of 500,000 Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $120,000.

Shares of THMAU opened at $10.20 on Friday. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

