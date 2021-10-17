Alpine Global Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL)

Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,959 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC owned 0.53% of Holicity worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Holicity in the 1st quarter valued at $26,179,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Holicity in the 1st quarter valued at $22,492,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holicity in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,461,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holicity in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,263,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holicity in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,410,000. 25.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOL stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. Holicity Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26.

Holicity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

