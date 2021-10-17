Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Position Cut by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Twilio by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 995,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,179,000 after purchasing an additional 72,338 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Twilio by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Twilio by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 11,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.65.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total value of $382,040.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total value of $19,193,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 165,902 shares of company stock worth $60,885,039 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $353.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.04 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $254.82 and a one year high of $457.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $345.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.75.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

