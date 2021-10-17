Alpine Global Management LLC Takes $1.83 Million Position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 30.0% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 115.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares during the last quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at $311,000. Level Four Financial LLC increased its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 36.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 93,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

