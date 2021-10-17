Hutner Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,877 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 5.1% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 88.0% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 21,538 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo stock opened at $158.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.37 and its 200-day moving average is $150.57. The company has a market cap of $219.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $159.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

