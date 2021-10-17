Short Interest in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Increases By 85.7%

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FPXI stock opened at $65.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.96. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $79.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 63.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

