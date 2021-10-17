GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 432,800 shares, a growth of 80.9% from the September 15th total of 239,300 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of GOVX opened at $3.89 on Friday. GeoVax Labs has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $8.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 558.23% and a negative return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOVX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GeoVax Labs by 407.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 206,070 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of GeoVax Labs by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 47,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.