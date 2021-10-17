Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 38,474 Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 38,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 45.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 4.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 23.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 491.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARDX. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen set a $7.70 price target on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 99.11% and a negative net margin of 1,009.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

