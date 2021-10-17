Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,925 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth $1,507,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Zynga by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,253,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,806 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Zynga by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,153,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,519,000 after purchasing an additional 38,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Zynga by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $135,471.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,046.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,369 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,473. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

ZNGA stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.58 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

