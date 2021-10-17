Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth about $1,611,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,086,000 after purchasing an additional 119,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.69. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.62.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HWC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

