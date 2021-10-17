Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 88.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,969 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GWRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

GWRE opened at $121.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $854,101.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $5,312,504.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

