Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLOB. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 21.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $583,256,000 after acquiring an additional 478,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,029,525,000 after acquiring an additional 385,544 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 3,076.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,619,000 after acquiring an additional 175,067 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the first quarter worth about $30,149,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 91.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 277,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,571,000 after acquiring an additional 132,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLOB. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.90.

Shares of GLOB opened at $302.85 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $173.34 and a fifty-two week high of $332.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.15. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $305.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

