Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 6,051 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 74.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter valued at $9,714,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,321,000 after purchasing an additional 303,765 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,281,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 36,454 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total transaction of $11,739,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 102,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,846 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $160.02 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.42 and a twelve month high of $174.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.92. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

