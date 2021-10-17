Algert Global LLC Has $124,000 Stock Holdings in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,990 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in XpresSpa Group were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st.

XSPA opened at $1.41 on Friday. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $148.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.30.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 million. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 150.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.94%. On average, research analysts predict that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James A. Berry bought 24,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,196.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $28,532.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

