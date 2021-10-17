Algert Global LLC Purchases 20,990 Shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,990 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in XpresSpa Group were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of XpresSpa Group by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 140,352 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,520,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 354,721 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 540,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James A. Berry acquired 24,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,196.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $28,532.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ XSPA opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 million. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 150.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

