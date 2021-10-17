Algert Global LLC Sells 27,520 Shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,520 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Smart Sand worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SND. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smart Sand by 9.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 21,580 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Smart Sand by 30.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 50,442 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Smart Sand by 17.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Smart Sand by 102.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SND opened at $2.57 on Friday. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.27 million, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 2.02.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $29.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.30 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Smart Sand Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

