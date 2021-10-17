Algert Global LLC Has $91,000 Stake in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,520 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Smart Sand worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 348.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 197,408 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 579.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 198,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 169,522 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 30.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 50,442 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 17.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 34,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

SND opened at $2.57 on Friday. Smart Sand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.27 million, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 2.02.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.58). Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND).

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.