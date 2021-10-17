CargoX (CXO) Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $49.35 million and $74,808.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00044648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.28 or 0.00207612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00093285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CXO is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,557,027 coins. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

