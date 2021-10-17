Head-To-Head Survey: Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) versus ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Enerplus has a beta of 3.24, indicating that its stock price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

52.4% of Enerplus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ARC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Enerplus pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. ARC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Enerplus pays out 171.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Enerplus has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enerplus and ARC Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $550.34 million 4.30 -$689.29 million $0.07 132.57 ARC Resources $847.67 million 8.19 -$408.48 million N/A N/A

ARC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Enerplus.

Profitability

This table compares Enerplus and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus -32.54% 26.29% 8.17% ARC Resources 4.37% 2.49% 1.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Enerplus and ARC Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 0 0 9 0 3.00 ARC Resources 0 0 9 0 3.00

Enerplus presently has a consensus target price of $12.11, suggesting a potential upside of 30.51%. ARC Resources has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 61.88%. Given ARC Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Enerplus.

Summary

ARC Resources beats Enerplus on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

