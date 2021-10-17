Analysts Anticipate Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) to Post -$0.58 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) will report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.56). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($2.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.92 and a quick ratio of 16.92. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 241,424 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,455,000 after purchasing an additional 85,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

