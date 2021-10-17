Algert Global LLC Purchases 5,870 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

ACTG stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. Acacia Research Co. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $272.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 107.81%. The business had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.