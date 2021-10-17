Algert Global LLC Has $163,000 Stock Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UVE. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the second quarter worth $5,086,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,111,000 after purchasing an additional 218,514 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the first quarter worth $1,133,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 29.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 337,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 76,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 120.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 39,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.11%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $278,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $816,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

