Algert Global LLC Acquires Shares of 13,780 Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,410,000 after acquiring an additional 116,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,529,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 96,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 14.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 53,388 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 49.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 117,890 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 33.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 321,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 81,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Shares of VRA opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $336.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Vera Bradley Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.