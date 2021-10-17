Algert Global LLC Has $203,000 Stock Position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 77.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,185 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,807 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 495,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 111,274 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWB opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.46 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWB. Royal Bank of Canada cut Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

