Algert Global LLC Boosts Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Titan International by 695.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,986,000 after buying an additional 224,006 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 196,897 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of TWI stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $443.29 million, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 2.54.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $438.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

