Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 100 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 2,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $571.00.

EPAM opened at $618.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $611.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.05. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.83 and a twelve month high of $648.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.16, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $3,610,997. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

