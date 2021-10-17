Algert Global LLC Purchases 10,790 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 96.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Titan International by 695.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Titan International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE:TWI opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $443.29 million, a P/E ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 2.54.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $438.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.