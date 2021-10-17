Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 28,897 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,810 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises 1.3% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.33% of First Republic Bank worth $107,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRC opened at $210.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $122.73 and a 12-month high of $212.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.42.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

